Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 3,889 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,962.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 135,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,109.04. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Arteris stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.29. 539,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,363. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.44. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arteris by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arteris by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

