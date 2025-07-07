Head to Head Analysis: Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) vs. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Paramount Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paramount Global and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 5 5 2 0 1.75 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Paramount Global currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.22%. Given Paramount Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Global is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C.

This table compares Paramount Global and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global -19.09% 4.80% 1.77% Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paramount Global and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $29.21 billion 0.29 -$6.19 billion ($8.23) -1.52 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A $0.27 294.67

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Global. Paramount Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Paramount Global has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paramount Global beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands. This segment also offers domestic and international television studio operations, including CBS Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios; CBS Media Ventures, which produces and distributes first-run syndicated programming; and digital properties consisting of CBS News Streaming and CBS Sports HQ. The Direct-to-Consumer segment provides a portfolio of domestic and international pay and free streaming services, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, BET+, and Noggin. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces and acquires films, series, and short-form content for release and licensing around the world, including in theaters, on streaming services, on television, through digital home entertainment, and DVDs/Blu-rays; and operates a portfolio consisting of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Studio, Awesomeness, and Miramax. It also offers production, distribution, and advertising solutions. The company was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Paramount Global is a subsidiary of National Amusements, Inc.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.