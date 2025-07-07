HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI) vs. Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Critical Comparison

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) and HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and HKN”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Ridge Resources $380.03 million 2.09 $18.76 million $0.09 67.22 HKN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Granite Ridge Resources has higher revenue and earnings than HKN.

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and HKN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Ridge Resources 2.98% 13.46% 8.41% HKN N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of HKN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Granite Ridge Resources and HKN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Ridge Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 HKN 0 0 0 0 0.00

Granite Ridge Resources currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Granite Ridge Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Ridge Resources is more favorable than HKN.

Summary

Granite Ridge Resources beats HKN on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About HKN

HKN, Inc. operates as an independent energy company. The company owns an oilfield emulsion breaking technology that purifies oilfield emulsions by breaking and separating the emulsions into oil, water, and solids. It also holds non-operated oil and gas leases and mineral interests in properties located in the Bakken and Niobrara shale oil plays; and rights to acreage in the Permian Basin of Texas. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

