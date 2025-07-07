Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Sells $14,343.42 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $14,343.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 477,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,620.61. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arteris Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AIP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.29. 539,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,363. The stock has a market cap of $389.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arteris by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

