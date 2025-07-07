Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) & Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Critical Contrast

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspen Technology and Symbolic Logic”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $1.14 billion 14.67 -$9.77 million $0.08 3,304.13 Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Symbolic Logic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and Symbolic Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 0.54% 3.17% 2.89% Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aspen Technology and Symbolic Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 0 4 2 0 2.33 Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 0.00

Aspen Technology currently has a consensus target price of $276.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.51%. Given Aspen Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of Aspen Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Symbolic Logic on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management. The company serves a range of asset-intensive industries, including oil and gas exploration and production; oil and gas processing and distribution; and oil and gas refining and marketing, as well as bulk and specialty chemicals, engineering and construction, power and utilities, metals and mining, and pharmaceuticals. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. Aspen Technology, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Emerson Electric Co.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. Symbolic Logic, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of CCUR Holdings, Inc.

