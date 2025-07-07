SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Financial Comparison

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SMC and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 19.69% 8.01% 7.30% Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SMC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

SMC pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SMC pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares SMC and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $5.20 billion 4.09 $1.03 billion $0.80 20.80 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SMC and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR 0 0 0 1 4.00

Risk & Volatility

SMC has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMC beats Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC



SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system. In addition, the company offers process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, temperature control equipment, and process gas equipment, as well as high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, and pneumatic instrumentation and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR



Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment. In addition, the company offers desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets, business machines, printers, etc. Further, it provides connectors, precision optical components, lenses, electronic components, semiconductor products, automotive electronic parts, cutting tools/mold fixtures, and mechanical equipment. The company operates in Taiwan, Mainland China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, the United States, Brazil, and Mexico. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

