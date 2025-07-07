Analyzing HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) and BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of HSBC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get HSBC alerts:

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and BBVA Banco Frances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC 14.55% 12.55% 0.81% BBVA Banco Frances 8.31% 13.53% 2.54%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $141.75 billion 1.51 $23.98 billion $5.45 11.17 BBVA Banco Frances $4.86 billion 0.65 $396.45 million $1.71 9.02

This table compares HSBC and BBVA Banco Frances”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than BBVA Banco Frances. BBVA Banco Frances is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HSBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

HSBC has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBVA Banco Frances has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HSBC pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. BBVA Banco Frances pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. HSBC pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BBVA Banco Frances pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HSBC and BBVA Banco Frances, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 0 4 1 1 2.50 BBVA Banco Frances 0 1 1 0 2.50

HSBC currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.50%. BBVA Banco Frances has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.91%. Given BBVA Banco Frances’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BBVA Banco Frances is more favorable than HSBC.

Summary

HSBC beats BBVA Banco Frances on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About BBVA Banco Frances

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies. It also provides corporate and investment banking products and services, such as global transaction services; global markets solutions comprising risk management and securities brokerage; long-term financing products, including project finance and syndicated loans; and corporate finance services comprising mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets advisory services to corporations and multinational companies. The company was formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. in July 2019. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.