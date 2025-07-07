Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Critical Review

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadzen has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Roadzen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Roadzen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $11.34 billion 2.02 $2.29 billion $9.17 15.95 Roadzen $44.30 million 1.69 -$72.87 million ($1.51) -0.67

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Roadzen”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen. Roadzen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Financial and Roadzen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Roadzen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus target price of $150.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.92%. Roadzen has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 395.05%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than Cincinnati Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Roadzen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial 13.19% 6.55% 2.44% Roadzen -164.51% N/A -174.50%

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats Roadzen on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also provides contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment. The Personal Lines Insurance segment offers personal auto insurance; homeowner insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products, as well as other coverages, including miscellaneous errors and omissions, professional liability, and excess liability; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life; and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, redeemable preferred stocks, and mortgage-backed securities; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. It also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

About Roadzen

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.