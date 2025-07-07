Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 5,000 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $23,350.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 81,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,544.29. This represents a 6.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,445. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $7.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 14,717.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,817 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,037,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after buying an additional 327,144 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 25.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 665,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 136,968 shares during the period.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

