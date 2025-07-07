Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 5,000 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $23,350.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 81,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,544.29. This represents a 6.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,445. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $7.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
