ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) CFO David Sherry Sells 16,630 Shares

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CFO David Sherry sold 16,630 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,740,329.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 368,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,152.70. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Sherry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, David Sherry sold 5,771 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $607,224.62.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $109.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.60. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $131.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceTitan

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAN. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $925,943,000. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $525,405,000. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $496,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $233,937,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth $210,777,000.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

