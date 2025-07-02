Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells 69,840 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $16,594,682.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,940,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,957,071,872.44. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $16,366,305.60.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.56, for a total transaction of $16,102,310.40.

On Monday, June 23rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $15,755,904.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.80, for a total transaction of $15,490,512.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $15,481,432.80.

On Monday, June 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40.

On Thursday, June 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.75, for a total transaction of $15,975,900.00.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $241.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $274.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $2,539,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $452,721,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

