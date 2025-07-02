Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Major Shareholder Laurence W. Lytton Sells 466,402 Shares

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton sold 466,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $699,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,514 shares in the company, valued at $600,771. This represents a 53.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Laurence W. Lytton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 30th, Laurence W. Lytton sold 400,514 shares of Sonim Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $556,714.46.
Sonim Technologies Trading Down 44.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.
Sonim Technologies Company Profile
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.
