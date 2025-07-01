UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 4,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $311.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.