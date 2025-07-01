iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,476 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 66,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $215.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

