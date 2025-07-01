Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 106.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after acquiring an additional 113,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $279.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

