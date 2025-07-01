THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $13.87. THK shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 7,694 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of THK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

THK Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $557.16 million during the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thk Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

