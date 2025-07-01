Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $7.60. Ecovyst shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,405,050 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECVT. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $905.74 million, a PE ratio of -77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.43 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 200.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ecovyst by 11,312.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

