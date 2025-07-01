Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on GSK (NYSE:GSK)

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,938 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 133% compared to the average volume of 6,411 put options.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in GSK by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,520,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 87.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.