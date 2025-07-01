The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 1,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5%

HD stock opened at $367.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.