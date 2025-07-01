AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Guardian Investment Management’s 8th Largest Position

Guardian Investment Management lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.8% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 154,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $185.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

