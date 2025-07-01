BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 7,676 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,067 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after buying an additional 203,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $279.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

