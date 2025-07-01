Medical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 30th

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, and Eli Lilly and Company are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare service providers. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to the development, production, and delivery of medical treatments and technologies, with performance often driven by clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and healthcare policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $310.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,044,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,776. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.53. The firm has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $48.99. 22,637,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,100,545. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $774.65. 1,004,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $780.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

