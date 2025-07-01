JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 40 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $367.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

