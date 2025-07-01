West Bancorporation Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,650,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $90.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24.

Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

