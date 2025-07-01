Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 22,931 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $45,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 47.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.79.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

