Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.09, but opened at $23.19. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 1,617 shares traded.

Lenovo Group Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

