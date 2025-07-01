Lansing Street Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 362,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,608,000 after acquiring an additional 80,180 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $110.35.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

