Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Oracle by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.26.

ORCL stock opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $615.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.47. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $228.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

