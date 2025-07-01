iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.69.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

