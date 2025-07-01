Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $13.88. Air Canada shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 328 shares.

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 7.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

