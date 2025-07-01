Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Saab AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $26.46. Saab shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 28,480 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAABY. Citigroup lowered Saab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded Saab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Saab Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.27.

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Saab had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

About Saab

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

Further Reading

