Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Richardson Capital Management LLC

Richardson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares during the period. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,074,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 170,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

