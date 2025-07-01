Smith Group Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,523 shares during the quarter. AppLovin comprises 2.2% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $28,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.85.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $4,109,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,394,083. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total value of $41,991,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,393,806.39. This represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 in the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:APP opened at $350.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

