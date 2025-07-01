Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Intel comprises 1.3% of Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.3%

INTC opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cfra Research raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.