Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Sells 351 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 295,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS DISV opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

