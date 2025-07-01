Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.