Red Tortoise LLC Sells 58 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Red Tortoise LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $551.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.87. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $552.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

