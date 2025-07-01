iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 2.25% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $95,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,101,000 after purchasing an additional 68,708 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,636,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

URTH stock opened at $169.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.83. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $132.93 and a 12 month high of $169.88. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

