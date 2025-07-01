iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.1% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $62,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $182.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

