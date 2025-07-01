Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 1,060 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $551.64 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $552.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.87.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

