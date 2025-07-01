ABLE Financial Group LLC Sells 16 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Netflix by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 49.4% during the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Netflix by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,319 shares of company stock valued at $184,842,109. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,339.13 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,190.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,027.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

