Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. MercadoLibre makes up 1.7% of Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 375.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $2,613.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,443.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,563.21 and a 52 week high of $2,635.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 target price (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,645.94.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

