Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $47,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

