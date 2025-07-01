Impact Investors Inc Sells 64 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Impact Investors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.3% of Impact Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,035 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $561.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $564.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The company has a market cap of $512.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

