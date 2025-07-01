The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $146,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $708.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $714.30. The stock has a market cap of $217.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $602.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

