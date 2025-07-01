Spinnaker Trust Sells 415 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 37.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,158,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $317.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.54, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

