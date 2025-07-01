Saxon Interests Inc. Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,754,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,948,000 after buying an additional 983,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,898,000 after buying an additional 778,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599,336 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,459,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $185.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.52 and its 200 day moving average is $188.21. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $328.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

