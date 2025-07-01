CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.67 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,586 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after purchasing an additional 516,617 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.36 and its 200-day moving average is $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

