New Millennium Group LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $317.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.54, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.73 and a 200 day moving average of $328.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

