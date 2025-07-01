Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

NTRS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.74. 1,151,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,869. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $127.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.84.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,322.42. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $83,550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 47.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,637,000 after buying an additional 585,992 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,493,000 after purchasing an additional 562,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,711,000 after buying an additional 558,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 451.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 555,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after buying an additional 454,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

